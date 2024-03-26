Listen Live
RECAP: Everything You Missed At The Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair!

Published on March 26, 2024

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Source: R1 / Keyshawn Makell

Radio One Baltimore hosted its third annual job fair this past Monday!

More than 30+ recruiters gathered at Martin’s West to provide the people of Baltimore with tons of information, resources, and of course job openings.

Special thanks to all of our co-sponsors which include those below!

Special Thanks To Our Co-Sponsors
Maryland ARMY National Guard Baltimore City Police Department
Future Care Baltimore County Public Schoolss
 

Keep scrolling for all the photos and things you may have missed!

1. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

2. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

3. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

4. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

5. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

6. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

Radio One Baltimore 2024 Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

7. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

8. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

9. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

10. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

11. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

12. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

13. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

14. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

15. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

16. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

17. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

18. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

19. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

20. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

21. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

22. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

23. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

24. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

25. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

26. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

27. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

28. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

29. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

30. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

31. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

32. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

33. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell

34. Third Annual Radio One Baltimore Job Fair At Martin’s West

The 2024 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair Source:Keyshawn Makell
