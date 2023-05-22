Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom

The prom 2023 season is underway and nothing brings us more joy than watching our favorite celebrity children bring the looks for prom. Oh, and the elaborate prom send-offs that have us questioning where this viral trend was at when it was our time to go to the big dance.
This year, celeb parents like Savannah and Lebron James, Kevin Hart, Gizelle Bryant, Monica, Sierra Gates, Tammy Riviera and Erica Dixon sent their young adults to prom in gorgeous gowns and dapper custom suits.
For many, watching their kids get all dressed up for prom has left them speechless. Savannah James shared a photo of her oldest son Bronny on his big day, wearing a custom Chrome Hearts suit that spawned reactions from their celebrity friends, including Tank, who admitted he might have to steal Bronny’s drip.
“Lost for words on this one,” Savannah captioned a photo of Bronny. Kevin Hart, who usually has tons to say, was also speechless, “I have no words ….just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go….”
1. Kevin Hart’s Daughter Goes To Prom
Kevin Hart was at a loss for words sending his baby girl Heaven to prom. The young lady looked naturally gorgeous in an emerald gown with a modest split. Her hair was styled in a middle part with bone-straight tresses. “I have no words ….just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go….” he captioned the photo.
2. Erica Dixon and Lil’ Scrappy’s Daughter
‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ stars Erica Dixon and Lil’ Scrappy’s Daughter Emanii looked beautiful in a black beaded gown by It Girl Exclusive. Emaii complimented her dramatic look with her hair styled in a trendy updo with a waterfall bang.
“I’m so grateful to my family who came together and made this day special for my baby. It’s been a long time coming but we are here by the grace of God. The last time all of us were in one place together…… Nevermind y’all know the story. Lol @official_emanii I can’t express how proud of you I am. You’re such a beautiful, blossoming young lady. I see so much of me in you and I couldn’t be happier. Glow on baby girl!
3. Monica’s Son Rodneyy
Monica’s son Rodneyy set the Internet ablaze with his lux creme dinner jacket and black suit. Monica sent her young man off with a bang throwing him and equally beautiful date a prom send-off to remember.
4. Sierra Gates Daughter Stuns On Her Way To Prom
‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Sierra Gates daughter Paris looked goddess-like in a Brides By Nona gown. Sierra penned a heartfelt caption on social media to her young queen. Dear @pimpcess.paris ,We Been Together Since I Was 15. 18 Years Later We Did It. Prom. Graduation. #2023 What Was They Thinkingggggggggg⭐️ You & @yk.kevinn killed itttt.”
@bridesbynona I can’t thank you enough for coming through for Paris’s dress is a whole wedding dress. Thank you.
5. Bronny Goes To Prom
Lebron and Savannah James’ son Bronny wore a custom Chrome Hearts suit to prom, tapping into his dad’s dapper bag before the big night. Savannah shared a photo from his send-off with the caption, “Lost for words on this one.” It’s safe to say the swag speaks for itself.
6. Gizelle Bryant Sends Her Daughter Grace Bryant To Prom
Gizelle Bryant sent her oldest daughter Grace Bryant to prom in this black and silver gown with cutout sides.
7. Tammy Rivera’s Daughter Charlie Stuns
‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Tammy Rivera sent her daughter Charlie off to prom in a sizzling hot custom gown by Kustom Kreations by AK. “THERE GOES MY BABYYYYYY!!!!!!! I’m soooooo proud to be ya mama!! I didn’t get to go to prom so I had to make sure y’all ATE everything with no crumbs left behind!! S/O to @yafavgirl Always being a Team player with these toxic ass kids of ours lol! Pics @chasegozy” she wrote.