PJ Washington Reportedly Only Pays Brittany Renner $5,500 A Month In Child Support, X Reacts

Published on September 30, 2025

Post-break-up, PJ Washington and Brittany Renner’s relationship has been anything but civil, but the two have managed to agree on one thing.

They have a toddler together, and as TMZ reports, the courts have finalized child support arrangements, which were originally proposed in November 2024.

Renner will receive $5,500 a month and an additional one-time lump sum of $130,000 to settle “any and all existing child support accruing before the entry of this consent order, as well as for [Renner’s] attorney’s fees.”

When the $5,500 was first decided, it was via a consent order in Mecklenburg County, N.C., and Renner’s newest filing was done in Los Angeles, so she can continue to receive the money now that she has relocated to the West Coast.

Back in 2022, she was on a podcast where she claimed she wasn’t banking much from child support.

I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son, and I’m here doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best,” she said. “You can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you. So you have to make a way. It’s never been about money. 

But then she shoots down rumors that her child support payments were upwards of $200,000, saying that if they were, she “would have all my homegirls get pregnant by him.”

The former couple went viral earlier this month after a clip of Renner and the Dallas Mavericks forward, PJ Washington, made the rounds.

The two got into a heated argument when Washington was picking up his son from Renner’s mother’s house. Their son began crying as he was handed off to Washington, to which Renner replied: “So, every time that he does this, I’m gonna record it because that’s not okay. This is the third time he’s done it. He doesn’t wanna go with you, so actually show up and do something with him ’cause he does this every time.”

The video ended with Renner stating, “It’s up with me, just know that,” to which Washington responds by telling Renner to “suck d-ck.” 

In better news for Washington, he agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension in early September.

But now that the child support issues have been resolved, see social media’s reaction below.

