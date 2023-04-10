Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Baltimore Ravens, Twitter Shocked At 1-Year, $15M Deal

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played an NFL game since Super Bowl LVI, but his new contract is all the assurance he needs.

The wide receiver has been courting the New York Jets and was rumored to return to the New York Giants, but he ultimately joined the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal.

The contract is pretty hefty as Beckham gets $15 million guaranteed and is worth up to $18 million with incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After appearing in the Pro Bowl three times, Beckham had a string of injuries, including tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The knee injury left him sidelined for the entire 2022-23 NFL season.

Before the Rams, he played with the Baker Mayfield-helmed Cleveland Browns for two seasons, where his production was hindered by a groin muscle injury and his first torn ACL in a Week 7 game during the 2020 season.

The Cleveland Browns waived him during the 2021 season, but he was picked up days later by the Rams.

For fans looking forward to Beckham being quarterback Lamar Jackson’s main target this season, remember that Jackson is at odds with the Ravens organization after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old quarterback even requested a trade.

“As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization, for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” 26-year-old Jackson tweeted.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta confirms the Ravens will continue to negotiate with Jackson, but it’s unclear what the roster will look like when the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, some fans agree that Beckham’s a valuable piece but wonder if he’s worth the lucrative $15 million deal.

See the reactions below.

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Baltimore Ravens, Twitter Shocked At 1-Year, $15M Deal was originally published on cassiuslife.com