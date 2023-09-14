Nike Officially Unveils The LeBron 21 Inspired By His Daughter Zhuri, Social Media Approves

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

So, Nike has finally officially unveiled the LeBron XXI, which finds itself sporting a low-cut profile and serves as a second interaction of the XX.

As James further cements himself as the elder statesman, he finds it essential to pull up the generation behind him, so the XXI gets direction inspiration from the youngest member of the James clan, his daughter Zhuri.

Regarding the mechanics, the shoe sports a Zoom Turbo beneath, which includes a Zoom unit in the heel, and for a soft ride, there’s a full-length Cushion 2.0 foam carrier.

The new kicks don’t look too different from the XXs with a similar and simple-looking upper, save for a ripple effect that’s said to be inspired by an oyster, serving as a way to protect the pearl that sits within.

The inspiration behind the new silhouette not seeing much change from its predecessor is done intentionally and mirrors James’ training during the offseason. There’s no reason to overhaul what already works when minor alterations get the job done.

“As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the offseason,” says Jason Petrie, Lead Designer for the LeBron XXI. “His trainer says it’s like taking care of an F1 car. You tweak the car between each race. You don’t need to rebuild the car completely. We wanted to retain some of the elements we know he loved, like the Zoom Turbo unit, but refine some of the finishes in the upper.”

For fans of the latest LeBron sneaker, be ready to cop them upon release on September 28 in full family sizing.

