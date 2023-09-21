New Bae Alert!? Browns Grant Delpit Rumored To Be Dating Rapper Bia

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rapperhas been making headlines recently for her love life, and plenty of people seem to believe her new man lives in Cleveland.

In fact, Bia’s new boyfriend is rumored to be Browns’ safety Grant Delpit.

Delpit is in his third year with the Browns after being drafted in the second round from LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s off to his hottest start since turning professional… perhaps his love life has something to do with it!

Bia, whose 2020 hit Whole Lotta Money went viral on TikTok, is from the Boston area. She’s currently signed to Pharell’s I Am Other record label, in partnership with RCA.

In 2019, Bia received a shoutout from Rihanna for her work on ‘Best On Earth’ by Russ that same year. Rihanna tagged both artists in an IG post that said Best On Earth was her “new fav song”, and Bia responded with a heartfelt post of her own.

