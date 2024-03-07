Mike Tyson Set To Fight Jake Paul In Netflix-Streamed Boxing Match, Social Media Debates Elder Abuse

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

World Champion boxer Mike Tyson will take on social media star-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul in the ring this summer.

Come July 20, the two will step into the ring for a boxing match at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which will air live on Netflix.

Paul’s boxing career may have started off in a very unserious manner to some, but since going pro in 2018, he’s only lost one of his nine bouts, which was to Tommy Fury, the younger brother to heavyweight world champ Tyson Fury. However, his wins are notable after beating Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson is, however well, Mike Tyson and often considered the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. His wins date back to 1985 and most recently against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. That fight four years ago really seemed to be more of a sparring session but did prove that despite being 57 –and he’ll be 58 by the time of this fight—he still packs a lot of power behind that punch to justify that 50-6 record.

Some videos he posts to social media of him practicing in the gym are also clear evidence that just because Jake Paul is about 30 years younger, it might be a long 12 rounds.

Tyson previously spoke highly about Paul’s talents, even suggesting he’s saving the sport of boxing, and in a press release, he’s revealed he’s ready to see how he can stack up against him.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson told Deadline in a statement. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

See how social media is reacting to the upcoming fight below.

Mike Tyson Set To Fight Jake Paul In Netflix-Streamed Boxing Match, Social Media Debates Elder Abuse was originally published on cassiuslife.com