The Hotties Send Love & Well Wishes To Megan Thee Stallion On Her 28th Birthday

The hotties are celebrating the Hot Girl Coach!
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her 28th birthday today and although the Houston Hottie has been taking a much needed social media break over the last few months, her fans are making sure she knows she loved and missed.
“#HappyBirthdayMegan” and “WeLoveYouMegan” has been trending on Twitter for the past few hours with thousands of sweet messages and memories from her beloved fanbase.
We know Megan has been battling a lot over these past few years so we’re sending her all the love today and hope she’s doing well.