Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]

Published on March 28, 2024

Mariah The Scientist Performs At Electric Brixton

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


According to Neighborhood Talk, Mariah The Scientist got busy last night. The video shows the ATL artist getting into a physical altercation with another woman. Sources say Mariah was fighting with one of Young Thug’s baby mothers, Cleotrapa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Dzn3TOK_m/?img_index=1

Thugger & Mariah The Scientist have been dating since 2021 and look to be going strong. The Stoner rapper is currently in jail facing RICO charges.

was originally published on hotspotatl.com

