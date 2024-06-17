Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

Happy Juneteenth weekend and week to all of my black brothers and sisters.
If you don’t know, June 19 or Juneteenth, is Freedom Day. Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy in 1865.
It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.
In honor of the holiday week, here’s a playlist that celebrates your beautiful blackness, magic, and melanin!
Be sure to catch us at AFRAM this weekend!
1. Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid –
2. Family Reunion – The O’Jays
3. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly
4. Shea Butter Baby – Ari Lennox & J. Cole
5. Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown) – Remy Ma ft. Chris Brown
6. Black Parade – Beyonce
7. Good Days -SZA
8. Freedom – Beyonce
9. Hate On Me – Jill Scott
10. Keep Ya Head Up – 2Pac
11. Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monáe Feat. Erykah Badu
12. Black Woman – Emanuel
13. Black Woman – Vybz Kartel
14. Drogba (Joanna) – Afro B
15. Hold You (Hold Yuh) – Gyptian
16. No Letting Go – Wayne Wonder
17. Crooked Smile – J. Cole
18. Just Fine – Mary J. Blige
19. Lovely Day – Bill Withers
20. I’m Every Woman – Whitney Houston
21. Solange – Cranes In The Sky
22. Golden – Jill Scott
23. Aston Martin Music – Rick Ross Feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele
24. Brown Skin – India.Arie
25. Kendrick Lamar – Alright
26. Free Mind – Tems
27. I Can – Nas
28. Bag Lady – Erykah Badu
29. Blackberry Molasses – Mista
30. Strength Courage & Wisdom – India.Arie
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses
-
Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]
-
Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private
-
MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop