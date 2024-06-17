Listen Live
Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

Published on June 17, 2024

JUNETEENTH

Source: GETTY IMAGES / Airiel Sharice

Happy Juneteenth weekend and week to all of my black brothers and sisters.

If you don’t know, June 19 or Juneteenth, is Freedom Day. Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy in 1865.

It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.

In honor of the holiday week, here’s a playlist that celebrates your beautiful blackness, magic, and melanin!

Be sure to catch us at AFRAM this weekend!

1. Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid –

2. Family Reunion – The O’Jays

3. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly

4. Shea Butter Baby – Ari Lennox & J. Cole

5. Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown) – Remy Ma ft. Chris Brown

6. Black Parade – Beyonce

7. Good Days -SZA

8. Freedom – Beyonce

9. Hate On Me – Jill Scott

10. Keep Ya Head Up – 2Pac

11. Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monáe Feat. Erykah Badu

12. Black Woman – Emanuel

13. Black Woman – Vybz Kartel

14. Drogba (Joanna) – Afro B

15. Hold You (Hold Yuh) – Gyptian

16. No Letting Go – Wayne Wonder

17. Crooked Smile – J. Cole

18. Just Fine – Mary J. Blige

19. Lovely Day – Bill Withers

20. I’m Every Woman – Whitney Houston

21. Solange – Cranes In The Sky

22. Golden – Jill Scott

23. Aston Martin Music – Rick Ross Feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele

24. Brown Skin – India.Arie

25. Kendrick Lamar – Alright

26. Free Mind – Tems

27. I Can – Nas

28. Bag Lady – Erykah Badu

29. Blackberry Molasses – Mista

30. Strength Courage & Wisdom – India.Arie

