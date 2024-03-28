Lyft Offers 50 Percent Off Rides For ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ Listening Parties, The Beyhive Is Pleased

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lyft, a major player in the rideshare market, proved that someone on its marketing team is most certainly a part of the Beyhive in classic fashion. After another rideshare social media account offered a discount on rides for fans going to Act II: Cowboy Carter listening parties, Lyft upped the ante in a major way.

With us being a neutral party, we won’t say the other rideshare company’s name although it won’t be hard to figure out as this story goes on. As it stands, the company in question offered a 16 percent discount on rides for fans on X (formerly Twitter) who wanted to attend listening parties for the latest album from Beyoncé, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Lyft, taking note of the offer replies under the tweet from the other company writing “crumbs were left,” a nice little jab that we’ve seen in times past between major companies via their social media accounts.

After a fan suggested that Lyft sweeten the pot, the company responded by offering 50 percent off rides for those going to those aforementioned listening parties.

Now how is that for customer satisfaction?

While we don’t know if the other company is going to fire back just yet, for now, Lyft is the grand champion of the people AND the petty but the true winners are fans of Beyoncé who get to hear Queen Bey shift the culture once again with her latest album.

The singer recently suggested that while country music influences Act II: Cowboy Carter, this is still very much a Beyoncé album. We heard that. Also, we have to score a win for Lyft’s marketing team.

To take advantage of the 50 percent off rides with Lyft, use this code: SPAGHETTI24.

Check out the reactions to the playful back and forth on X and don’t forget, Act II: Cowboy Carter drops Friday, March 29.

