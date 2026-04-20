Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

*Updated: April 20, 2026 @ 12:34pm**

With the recent documentary on his life, fans were reminded of Luther Vandross’ journey to the upper echelon of R&B. As was common among many musicians, his journey included a stint as a premier background vocalist. Although it is hard to see a voice as distinct as Luther’s taking a back seat to anyone, he did have to pay his dues like everyone else.

Thankfully, in his case, it was those connections that guided him to become a music icon in his own right. In honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday and his upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, let’s check out some of the iconic musicians that he backed up in his early years!

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