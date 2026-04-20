Did You Know Luther Vandross Sang Background On These Songs
Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background
*Updated: April 20, 2026 @ 12:34pm**
With the recent documentary on his life, fans were reminded of Luther Vandross’ journey to the upper echelon of R&B. As was common among many musicians, his journey included a stint as a premier background vocalist. Although it is hard to see a voice as distinct as Luther’s taking a back seat to anyone, he did have to pay his dues like everyone else.
Thankfully, in his case, it was those connections that guided him to become a music icon in his own right. In honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday and his upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, let’s check out some of the iconic musicians that he backed up in his early years!
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1. David Bowie – “Young Americans”
2. Chic – “Everybody Dance”
3. Bette Midler – “Strangers In The Night”
4. J. Geils Band – “Surrender”
5. Ringo Starr – “Drowning in the Sea of Love”
6. Average White Band and Ben E. King – “Get It Up For Love”
7. Carly Simon – “De Bat (Fly In The Face)”
8. Roberta Flack – “You Are Everything”
9. Roy Buchanan – “Down By The River”
10. Carole Bayer Sager – “One Star Shining”
11. Aretha Franklin – “Jump To It”
12. Stevie Wonder – “Part Time Lover”
13. Barbara Streisand – “The Places You Find Love”
14. Sister Sledge – “We Are Family”
15. Chic – “Le Freak”
16. Irene Cara – “Fame”
17. Sister Sledge – “He’s The Greatest Dancer”
Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background was originally published on myclassixatl.com