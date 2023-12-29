Kelly Rowland Is Our Most Stylish Woman Of 2023

Kelly Rowland’s style has always been a topic of conversation, and rightfully so. The singer, actress, author, and overall magical being is a fashion fixture on the red carpet, requiring her to up the ante every time she steps out. And if we’re being honest, it’s an easy challenge for her to accept. Between her infectious smile, rich melanated skin, and girl-next-door persona, we fall in love with Kelly every time we see her, and it helps that she’s always dressed to impress.
This year, Kelly explored a full range of looks that highlighted the classic, sultry, bold parts of her personality. She set the tone for 2023 during the BMF red carpet premiere, clad in a black patent leather suit.
When the 42-year-old mother of two wasn’t redefining the power suit, she reminded us of how sexy trench coats can be, especially when partnered with a pixie cut and thigh-high boots.
Soon after her BMF flex, she blessed the ‘gram in a Fendi monogram coat that sent the internet into full-on spiral mode.
Her commitment to a look is exemplified in Kelly’s style range. If the goal is to serve timeless, she does it without a hitch. Streetwear; she can do it with her eyes closed. When the energy requires soft and whimsical, the singer taps into her classic side.
During the red carpet premiere of The Little Mermaid, the Always With You, Always With Me author gave her rendition of a modern-day mermaid in an aquatic-inspired Prabal Gurung gown from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection.
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / GettyAnd for the Wonka premiere, Kelly went for a bold, teal wig that perfectly captured the fantasy-themed film. She partnered the look with black high-waist pants, a black and white polka dot turtleneck with built-in gloves from Annakiki.
Those looks barely scratch the surface regarding the countless looks our favorite chocolate Godiva blessed us with in 2023. Without further ado, here are our favorite Kelly Rowland style moments.
The Best Kelly Rowland Style Moments From 2023
1. Kelly Rowland at Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice AwardsSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland served a casual slay at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards. Part of her appeal is the classic girl-next-door quality that makes her feel relatable. Even in her more relaxed looks, an air of refined glamor manages to seep through.
2. Kelly Rowland at the Black Excellence BrunchSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland was honored at the Black Excellence Brunch, and she came dressed as the ultimate style gift. Clad in a Georges Hobeika gown that featured a powder pink top with a plunging neckline and bow paired with a nude skirt, the entire ensemble speaks to Kelly’s soft and feminine nature.
3. Kelly Rowland at the 16th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style AwardsSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland was honored with the Fashion Icon of the Year award at the 16th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row fashion show and style awards at The Apollo Theater on September 05, 2023, in New York City. Our favorite chocolate Godiva opted for an old Hollywood glam look to commemorate the evening, and it was perfection. How perfect was this Ashi Studio gown? You could throw Kelly Rowland in a trash bag, and she would still be the epitome of class.
4. Kelly Rowland at The Hollywood Reporter Beauty DinnerSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland is in a league of her own! The singer’s jaw-dropping, curves-hugging cut-out Karoline Vitto dress exposed part of her torso, hip, and thigh. She completed the look with a black head wrap. She bodied this look from head to toe.
5. Kelly Rowland at Fridayz Live ’23Source:Getty
Red carpet and street-style looks are one thing, but can we take some time to acknowledge the singer’s stage looks? Kelly Rowland performed during Fridayz Live ’23 at GIANTS Stadium in a full-on denim ensemble that was both chic and cheeky.
6. Kelly Rowland at the World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé”Source:Getty
There is zero evidence of Kelly Rowland failing a fashion assignment. I’m not sure it’s possible. The singer has the creme de la creme of style and beauty at her disposal. The execution of her Renaissance A Film By Beyoncé world premiere look was perfection.
7. Kelly Rowland at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 showSource:Getty
Now we briefly talked about Kelly Rowland’s ability to make a suit look like a body of armor, and her look at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show is a prime example of that. The actress made this shapeless 2-piece suit look like an elegant yet powerful piece of fabric.