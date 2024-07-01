Get The Look: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Usher And More Slay The 2024 BET Awards With These Beauty Brands

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson owned the 2024 BET awards show as the hostess with the most. The veteran actress lit up “culture’s biggest night” with her various style slays, spicy hairdos, and, of course, her glowing makeup, which was achieved using drugstore beauty brands

Get Taraji P. Henson’s BET Awards Beauty Details

Henson’s makeup artist, Saisha Beecham, revealed to PR reps that she was going for a dramatic look for “The Color Purple” star to match the vibe of the awards. “For Taraji P. Henson’s BET makeup beat, I gave her the VLuxe look using i-ENVY Crystal Glow Lashes in the style “TRILLIANT.” It gave all the drama for culture’s biggest night,” the MUA explained. “I used Kiss Blush Pearl Wand in the shade “Bold Begonia” and Kiss Highlight Pearl Wand in the shade “Merry Marigold” on the high points of her cheeks to give a quick snatch. I topped that off the rim of her lips with Ruby Kisses Lip Oil Booster in the shade “honey waffles.”

Henson’s BET Awards Hair Details

Not only was Henson’s face card giving unlimited swipes last night, but her different hairstyles took us on a nostalgic musical journey that we didn’t know we needed. Using GHOSTBOND Glow Up, Henson’s hairstylist, Tym Wallace, created various alter ego wig looks inspired by timeless trends, including a classic flipped bob that saluted Diana Ross and a 90s deep side part, shouting out the incomparable Aaliyah. “For an install that is flawless on HD TV, I used Professional Hair Lab’s GHOSTBOND Glow Up to ensure security and a matte finish around the hairline,” Wallace explained to PR reps. “Since we were switching multiple looks, I didn’t want a super strong hold, but I still wanted security, so 1 layer of GHOSTBOND Glow Up was perfect.”

Jump in below to get more beauty breakdowns from a few other celebrities who attended the 2024 BET Awards Show.

