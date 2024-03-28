Listen Live
News

First Trailer For Netflix’s Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Arrives, X Users Say This Is Not DY-NO-MITE

Published on March 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

'Good Times' Animated Show Trailer Met With Negative Reactions

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix / Good Times


Good Times is back—well, sort of. Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming animated series, and it did not go over well with social media.

The animated Good Times project focuses on the new generation of the Evans family. While the names have changed, the struggle for the Evans family remains the same.

The adult-themed satirical cartoon, which arrives on the streaming platform on April 12, stars J.B. Smoove (Reggie Evans), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly Evans), Jay Pharoah (Junior Evans), Marsai Martin (Grey Evans), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin Evans) and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa).

Good Times

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix / Good Times


The official synopsis for the show reads:

An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin. It turns out the more things change, the more they stay the same, and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family there’s more than enough to go around.

X Users Are Not Feeling Good Times

The negative reactions to the trailer were immediate, with many focusing on the fact people like NBA hooper Steph Curry and Family Guy/American Dad creator Seth McFarlane are involved in the project as producers that follow a family growing up in the projects while never experiencing that kind of life themselves.

 

Other complaints focus on the show just not being a terrible reimagining of the original 70s sitcom that is full of racist stereotypes despite its predominately Black cast and showrunner, Ranada Shepard.

Carl Jones Clarifies His Involvement, Yvette Nicole Brown Shuts Down Haters In Her Mentions

Many also felt the show was trying to emulate The Boondocks’ style, which is ironic because Boondock’s creator, Carl Jones, was involved with the show at one point but revealed in a post on X that he left due to “creative differences.”

Yvette Nicole Brown even had to respond to people questioning her about her involvement in the “racist” show.

She followed up with a thread telling them no is forcing them to watch the show and explaining why she took on the role in the show.

Is The Immediate Fallout Justified?

Good Times

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix / Good Times


The immediate negative reactions to the Good Times trailer and people hoping for the show to fail also raise the question, are we too harsh on TV shows and movies geared towards us?

White folks have shows like this all the time: King of The Hill, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad, and they have all gone on to be successful, spawning many seasons.

All those shows depict White America’s tropes in a jokingly and, sometimes, serious light.

So when it comes to a show like Good Times that is trying to do the same, even though we can’t immediately tell that based on a three-minute trailer, is that fair?

Good Times is no different from Eddie Murphy’s stop-motion-animation show The PJs or Jones’ The Boondocks; the main complaints just seem to focus on the names regarding the production aspect.

But as we laud the original show, we can’t ignore the fact a white man was instrumental in bringing that show to television across the country.

We shall reserve judgment and see if this show is DY-NO-MITE when it arrives next month.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

First Trailer For Netflix’s Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Arrives, X Users Say This Is Not DY-NO-MITE  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Fair

2. We understand

3.

4.

5. Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur is phenomenal, just hope y’all watching and not just talking

6. Another good show to watch, before Max scrubs it from existence

7. Well, Stewie killed his mom on Family Guy, just saying.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Trending
11 items
News

First Trailer For Netflix’s Animated ‘Good Times’ Series Arrives, X Users Say This Is Not DY-NO-MITE

Francis Scott Key Bridge and Baltimore skyline at night
Local

Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship
Local

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close