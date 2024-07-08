Listen Live
Entertainment

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members. This season, why not infuse your fantasy football experience with a touch of hip-hop swagger? Below is a list of the funniest Fantasy Football Names influenced by Rap and Hip hop.

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC)

Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC) Source:Getty

2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone)

Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone) Source:Getty

3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne)

Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne) Source:Getty

4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake)

Drake It Till You Make It (Drake) Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B)

Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B) Source:Getty

6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott)

Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott) Source:Getty

7. Thugger’s Touchdowns (Young Thug)

Thugger's Touchdowns (Young Thug) Source:Getty

8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby)

Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby) Source:Radio One

9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott)

DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott) Source:Radio One Digital

10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion)

WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion) Source:Youtube

11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.)

Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.) Source:Getty

12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur)

Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur) Source:Getty

13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert) Source:.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg)

Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg) Source:Getty

15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem)

Eminem-enem League (Eminem) Source:Interscope/ Shady Records

16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube)

Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube) Source:Getty

17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent)

50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent) Source:Getty

18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z)

Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z) Source:Getty

19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole)

J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole) Source:Live Nation

20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West)

Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West) Source:Getty

21. Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album)

Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album) Source:Getty

22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz)

2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz) Source:Getty

23. Missy Elliott’s End Zone (Missy Elliott)

Missy Elliott's End Zone (Missy Elliott) Source:Getty

24. Big Sean’s Big Gains (Big Sean)

Big Sean's Big Gains (Big Sean) Source:HOT 107.5

25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar) Source:Amazon Music

26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas)

Nas-tastic Team (Nas) Source:Getty

27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback)

Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback) Source:HotSpotAtl.com

28. Future’s Fantasy League (Future)

Future's Fantasy League (Future) Source:@stanlophotography

29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets’ Green)

Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets' Green) Source:Courtesy of Atlantic Records

30. Lil Wayne’s Wideouts (Lil Wayne)

Lil Wayne's Wideouts (Lil Wayne) Source:Sovereign Brands
More From 92Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

4th of July fireworks in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA
Local

List: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Greater Baltimore Region

Celebrity

Keith Lee Speaks, Defends Taraji P. Henson After 2024 BET Awards Flub

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
Entertainment

Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Hot Topics

Just In! Baby North West Makes Another Debut [PHOTOS]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close