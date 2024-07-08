In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members. This season, why not infuse your fantasy football experience with a touch of hip-hop swagger? Below is a list of the funniest Fantasy Football Names influenced by Rap and Hip hop.
30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC)Source:Getty
2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone)Source:Getty
3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne)Source:Getty
4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake)Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B)Source:Getty
6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott)Source:Getty
7. Thugger’s Touchdowns (Young Thug)Source:Getty
8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby)Source:Radio One
9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott)Source:Radio One Digital
10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion)Source:Youtube
11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.)Source:Getty
12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur)Source:Getty
13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert)Source:.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)
14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg)Source:Getty
15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem)Source:Interscope/ Shady Records
16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube)Source:Getty
17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent)Source:Getty
18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z)Source:Getty
19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole)Source:Live Nation
20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West)Source:Getty
21. Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album)Source:Getty
22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz)Source:Getty
23. Missy Elliott’s End Zone (Missy Elliott)Source:Getty
24. Big Sean’s Big Gains (Big Sean)Source:HOT 107.5
25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar)Source:Amazon Music
26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas)Source:Getty
27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback)Source:HotSpotAtl.com
28. Future’s Fantasy League (Future)Source:@stanlophotography
29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets’ Green)Source:Courtesy of Atlantic Records
30. Lil Wayne’s Wideouts (Lil Wayne)Source:Sovereign Brands
