Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson & Danielle Brooks Dazzle In White At The Black Excellence Brunch

Published on December 4, 2023

Black Excellence Brunch Celebrates "The Color Purple" Hosted By Trell Thomas

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty


Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks are eating up the scene as they slay their way through Hollywood to promote the highly anticipated remake of The Color Purple. Fresh off their individual Elle ‘Women In Hollywood’ covers, the fab fashion trio hit a special screening at the Black Excellence Brunch honoring The Color Purple, where they were guests of honor. The luxurious invite-only event, founded by Trell Thomas aka Trell World, brings together the top industry players to give respective honorees their flowers over fashion, food, and vibes.

Guests and celebrity attendees like Da Brat, Judy, and Zerina Akers graced a purple carpet and enjoyed the songs of a live choir for the ultimate Black experience. Fantasia, Taraji, and Danielle floated through the room in shades of white ensembles.

Fantasia and her stylist Daniel Hawkins have been a match made in fashion heaven as evidenced by her standout style on the Color Purple promo trail. Fantasia dazzled in a stunning Liastublla gown with a corset bodice and lace shirt with Dolce & Gabbana shoes. Taraji P. Henson, who was styled by Wayman + Micah, charmed in a cream sweater dress with cutout and her hair in a half-up/half-down style by Tym Wallace. Danielle Brooks shined in a bridal look by Hanifa.

The group posed for a photo at the end of the event with curator Trell World, who captioned the photo. “Today was love of the purple kind @blackexcellencebrunch @thecolorpurple. So proud and honored to share space with incredible people and so much admiration for this incredible film and the wonderful people behind it @tasiasword @daniebb3 @tarajiphenson @blitzambassador. Christmas Day, I’m back in the theaters to see it!”

Keep scrolling for more pics from the Black Excellence Brunch.

 

 

1. Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks attend Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros.

2. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California. 

3. Da Brat

Da Brat Source:Getty

Da Brat attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California. 

4. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

HOTaraji P. Henson attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California. 

5. Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino Source:Getty

Fantasia Barrino attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California. 

6. Jesseca Dupart

Jesseca Dupart Source:Getty

Jesseca Dupart attends Black Excellence Brunch And Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

7. Zerina Akers

Zerina Akers Source:Getty

Zerina Akers attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

8. Trell Thomas

Trell Thomas Source:Getty

Black Excellence Brunch founder and host, Trell Thomas attends Black Excellence Brunch and Warner Bros. celebrate “The Color Purple” hosted by Trell Thomas on December 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California. 

