Every Artist Spotlighted In The Wizards DMV Music Portal

Throughout the year, the Washington Wizards have spotlighted multiple artists right here in The DMV!
15 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships
Since the launch of The Wizards DMV Music Portal in August 2023, 6 talented artists/groups have been showcased for the world to see, bop to and sing along. This new initiative will allow creators/producers/musicians to upload their music for consideration to be used in Washington Wizards broadcast spots, social videos, in-game videos, and team events. Artists wishing to be considered should visit washingtonwizards.com/music for rules and instructions on how to upload their music.
Checkout the artists that have been spotlighted so far below:
1. Noochie Music
2. Black Alley Band
3. Tone P, lead vocalist of Tha Carry Out
4. J.Addo
5. Reesa Renee
6. Smash Bruvas
