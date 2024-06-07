Listen Live
Every Artist Spotlighted In The Wizards DMV Music Portal

Published on June 7, 2024

WIZARDS DMV MUSIC PORTAL

Source: Wizards PR / Washington Wizards


Throughout the year, the Washington Wizards have spotlighted multiple artists right here in The DMV!

15 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships

Since the launch of The Wizards DMV Music Portal in August 2023, 6 talented artists/groups have been showcased for the world to see, bop to and sing along. This new initiative will allow creators/producers/musicians to upload their music for consideration to be used in Washington Wizards broadcast spots, social videos, in-game videos, and team events. Artists wishing to be considered should visit washingtonwizards.com/music for rules and instructions on how to upload their music.

RELATED: The History Of Go-Go

Checkout the artists that have been spotlighted so far below:

1. Noochie Music

2. Black Alley Band

3. Tone P, lead vocalist of Tha Carry Out

4. J.Addo

5. Reesa Renee

6. Smash Bruvas

