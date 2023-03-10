Draymond Green & Dillon Brooks Beef Continues With Passive Aggressive On-Court Feud, Twitter Reacts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most heated present-day NBA rivalries is between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green, so the heats on during any match-up.

Last night (March 9), the Golden State Warriors were taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at home, and things got chippy after Brooks stole the ball and scored on Green. Then the two were face to face, with Green pressing the ball against Brooks’ face, who refused to flinch. Both kept their cool, so things didn’t get too physical, but the animosity for each other was in the air as the contact lasted for several seconds.

The most recent chapter of their beef began last week when during an ESPN profile, Brooks spoke on his disdain for the Warriors forward and the team as a whole while mentioning Green’s outspokenness.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim Keown. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too.”

In his true nature, Green responded on his The Draymond Green Show, podcast, downplaying Brooks’ thinking the Memphis Grizzlies are poised to take over the NBA next.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies are not ready to compete for the championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said of Brooks. Last season, Brooks referred to the Grizzlies as a budding dynasty, which Green mocked. “The dynasty starts after you, not with you, and that’s just a fact,” he said.

So after the physical contact during Thursday’s game — which saw the Grizzlies blow out the Warriors, 131-110– Brooks had the trash talk ready and hinted at his burgeoning media career.

“Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court,” Brooks said in his post-game interview. “It’s cute. It’s fun for him.”

Their issues began during the 2021-22 NBA postseason when Green got ejected in Game 1, and Brooke got thrown out in Game 2. In the end, the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the latest chapter of the beef below.

