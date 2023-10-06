Drake’s Long-Awaited & Star-Studded “For All The Dogs” Arrives, Social Media Touts Mixed Reviews

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The release comes in October, the month synonymous with his OVO branding, and on the 6th, the nickname is bestowed upon his hometown of Toronto.

Hours before we got the album, Drizzy unveiled the tracklist, which features a jaw-dropping 22 songs and even has some assistance from a lot of his musician friends like Lil Yachty, SZA, Bad Bunny, Chief Keef, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and 21 Savage.

The album also gives us a long-awaited collaboration with J. Cole, entitled “First Person Shooter,” since the two haven’t worked together in over a decade. NBA superstar and friend Kevin Durant serves as the project’s A&R.

Drake talked about hooking up with his contemporary for the first time in a while on the latest episode of his Table for One radio show as he prepped the world for the album’s release.

‌“I just got out the studio. Fourth quarter magic, me and Cole went crazy,” he said. “Me and Cole went crazy. Shoutout J. Cole. For all the Dogs. October 6. We’re here. I’m very, very proud, and I’m very, very grateful that any of you are still interested in what The Boy’s got to say.”

Fans were expecting the bars to start off with a bang because he named the first track “Virginia Beach,” which happens to be the hometown of nemesis Pusha T and his longtime friend Pharrell, whose jewelry Drake purchased at auction and allegedly melted down.

However, the Frank Ocean-sampled song came and went with no name drops, but he had some words for someone on “8 a.m. in Charlotte” when he alluded to greats placing flowers at his feet and having dirt on his contemporaries.

“You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face/That’s why you got deserted by your n-ggas like puddin’ and cake,” he raps. “I got you on camera bowin’ down, but the footage is safe/Thank God, another USB to put in the safe.”

He gets a bit more specific with his beef and mentions Virginia again on “Fear of Heights,” bragging that he freely moved around the city, but others could never do the same in Toronto.

“You n-ggas some p-ssy, for real/ You n-ggas some sissy, for real,” he raps. “Virginia, I pull up and chill/You know you can’t come where I stay.”

For All the Dogs marks Drake’s fourth project in four years after capping off his trilogy of Certified Lover Boy, Honest Nevermind, and Her Loss. With all the work he’s put in, he spoke on his SiriusXM radio show, Table for One, that he’ll be taking a break from the studio.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said before revealing he’s had stomach issues. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

“I’m a lock the door on the studio for a little bit. Maybe a year or something … maybe a little longer,” he added.

See how social media is reacting to For All The Dogs below.

