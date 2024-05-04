Listen Live
Entertainment

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

Published on May 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Ku-fu Kenny came to play! Kendrick Lamar hit us with a new diss track ‘euphoria’ earlier in the week then followed up with ‘6:16 in LA’. Drake quickly responded back within three days with his own. Where the Toronto rapper went low and brought up dark secrets about Kendrick’s apparent shaky love life.

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Less than an hour later, the West Coast rapper hit us with ANOTHER diss track called, “Meet The Grahams”. You thought Drizzy went low? Kenny oh Kenny…check it out below:

 

RELATED: We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!

RELATED: DAMN: Meet Kendrick Lamar’s Boo; Whitney Alford [Photos]

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From 92Q
Trending
20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Happy Cinco de Mayo with two Margarita Glasses on a Colorful Background 10 items
Entertainment

10 Fun Drinks You Can Make At Home This Cinco De Mayo Weekend

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close