92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ku-fu Kenny came to play! Kendrick Lamar hit us with a new diss track ‘euphoria’ earlier in the week then followed up with ‘6:16 in LA’. Drake quickly responded back within three days with his own. Where the Toronto rapper went low and brought up dark secrets about Kendrick’s apparent shaky love life.

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Less than an hour later, the West Coast rapper hit us with ANOTHER diss track called, “Meet The Grahams”. You thought Drizzy went low? Kenny oh Kenny…check it out below:

RELATED: We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!

RELATED: DAMN: Meet Kendrick Lamar’s Boo; Whitney Alford [Photos]

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later was originally published on hotspotatl.com