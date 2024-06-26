Listen Live
10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Published on June 26, 2024

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Get ready Baltimore Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in town this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!

The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.

RELATED: Made For Her: Muni Long Will Join Chris Brown On His “11:11” Tour

Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!

1. She Ain’t You

2. Delusional

3. Take You Down

4. Summer Too Hot

5. New Flame

6. Under The Influence

7. Strip

8. No Guidance

9. Grass Ain’t Greener

10. Loyal

