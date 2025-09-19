Listen Live
Cardi B Delivers ‘Am I The Drama?” LP, Bardibang Says Their GOAT Is Back

Published on September 19, 2025

Cardi B delivered his long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, with fans waiting for seven years for the effort to make it to their ears. Cardi B’s musical effort has gotten a positive response from the mighty Bardigang thus far, with Offset, BIA, and presumably a few others catching shots.

Cardi B has been prepping her follow-up project after her 2018 album, Invasion Of Privacy. propelled her to fame, most especially the Diamond-selling “Bodak Yellow” single. The Bronx native dropped a handful of singles and collaborative efforts ahead of Am I The Drama?, and some observers all but wrote off the Grammy Award-winning artist.

What stands out across Cardi’s new album is its expansive sound, which improves on what she achieved on her debut in some measure. The features are also expertly curated, which include Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, and more.

For what it’s worth, Cardi B is in pure sh*t talk mode but also shows vulnerability among the braggadocio. And because Cardi has never shied from putting her real life into the music, her estranged husband, Offset, catches more than a few strays, most especially the “Man Of Your Word” track.

While we’re still early in our listening sessions with the album, tracks like “Magnet,” “Pick It Up,” and the upbeat “Bodega Baddie” are early standouts. Previously released tracks such as “Up,” “Outside, and “WAP” also show up on the project

On X,  the Bardibang are chiming in with their early assessments, and we’ll share a handful of the responses below.

Photo: Getty

