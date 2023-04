92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the night before Good Friday and we know you are looking for a place to get your fish dinners!

Look no further because we have you covered.

RELATED: 11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That’ll Satisfy Your Tastebuds

Below is a list of the best fish fry dinners in Baltimore.

RELATED: Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Best Snowball Stands In Baltimore

Tell us, which one is your fav? Or any that you have tried!