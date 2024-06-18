Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Snowball Stands In Baltimore

You know it’s summer in the city when the snowball stands open! Whether it’s your neighborhood corner store or an ice cream shop downtown, this heat calls for cool treats.
Here are some of the best snowball stands in Baltimore to help keep you cool as the days continue to warm-up:
Sugar Shack Snowball Stand
One Sweet Moments
Quality Snowballs
Ice Queens
Icy Delights
Charm City Snoballs
Sensational Snowballs
