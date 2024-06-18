Listen Live
Local

Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Snowball Stands In Baltimore

You know it's summer in the city when the snowball stands open!

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Snowballs Generic

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

You know it’s summer in the city when the snowball stands open! Whether it’s your neighborhood corner store or an ice cream shop downtown, this heat calls for cool treats.

Here are some of the best snowball stands in Baltimore to help keep you cool as the days continue to warm-up:

Sugar Shack Snowball Stand

One Sweet Moments

Quality Snowballs

Ice Queens

Icy Delights

Charm City Snoballs

Sensational Snowballs

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS7PYcWjR4o/

 

Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join our mobile club!

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

JUNETEENTH 30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close