Listen Live
News

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away

Published on August 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Shot & Killed

Source: @hatershaterthood2 / IG

UPDATED 8/10/2025 3:19 pm

Atlanta’s music scene mourns rising rapper T-Hood reportedly passed away, according to WSB-TV.

Gwinnett County Police got a call around 7 p.m. about a fight that ended in gunfire at a home on Lee Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. They gave him first aid and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 33-year-old rapper Tevin Hood, aka T-Hood. His family confirmed his identity to Channel 2 Action News.

Police haven’t shared many details about what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet.

News of his passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.

Related Stories

Hood’s work ethic and authenticity earned him collaborations with several major artists in the city. Over the years, he released multiple projects that showcased his versatility and love for the culture.

Hip-Hop historian NuFace expressed his sorrow online, writing, “Mannn not my dawg T Hood… we was just celebrating our guy @trapbeckham. Condolences and prayers to the family.” This heartfelt message reflects the deep personal connections.

T-Hood had an impact on Atlanta’s music scene. His latest single, “Girls In The Party,” dropped on May 12th, 2025, and was already making noise in the city. Tragically, what should have been a year of growth for T-Hood has now turned into a time of mourning. More news to come as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to T-Hood’s family, friends, and fans during this heartbreaking time.

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close