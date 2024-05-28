92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re quiet enough,

you can hear the swimsuits buried in your bottom drawer screaming to come out and play.

Summer is here, so it’s time to get your protective styles together and head to your nearest vacation destination . Whether

you’re

staying local or hopping on a plane for some tropical R&R, having some fly swimwear in your arsenal is as

important

as packing your sunscreen.

Swimwear has come a long way. Gone are the days of bland one-piece suits that are hardly size-inclusive. Today, designers have prioritized style, comfort, and extended sizing to broaden their reach. And when you add a little melanin to the equation, you get a Black-owned swimsuit brand that caters to a woman’s curves and overall flavor.

RELATED: This Super-Sculpting TA3 Swimsuit Lives Up To The Hype

Fenty Swim? Rihanna Files A Trademark That Indicates A New Swimwear Line

Lori Harvey Is In Her Swimwear Bag, Launches Yevrah Swim In Partnership With REVOLVE

Shopping for swimsuits can be overwhelming, especially if you need help figuring out what to look for. Finding a brand that offers variety is key because not everyone is comfortable in a bikini. Sometimes, all you need is a one-piece swimsuit that lifts and conceals in all the right places. But if you’re of the class of women who take their swimwear as seriously as they do their brunch fit, these brands will pique your interest.

Brands are stepping up to the plate with innovative designs that allow you to transition from the beach to dinner or the after party without a hitch. You’ll undoubtedly make a statement with these fun, festive looks, perfect for the summer. From monokinis and cutouts in vibrant prints to cover-ups and matching accessories, we’ve compiled a list of Black-owned swimsuit brands serving sexiness on a sterling silver platter.

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com