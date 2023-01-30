10 Favorite Male Lead Singers Of R&B Groups

When considering the many avenues of music, nothing quite compares to the sound of synchronized voices making classic soul melodies in unison. Sometimes as a duo, most times as a quartet, R&B groups have mastered the skill of capturing the attention of fans who like hearing a variety of tones when it comes to their rhythm and blues intake. It’s a whole other ball game when talking about the appeal of male R&B groups.

To the many ladies across the world that made that fact possible, this one’s especially for you!

Although the time has long gone where male R&B groups were going Diamond on the charts — shoutout to that classic sophomore album by Boyz II Men! — the music they’ve made and continue to make even to this day will always be timeless to our ears. Much of that can be credited to the lead singers, who each gave a signature sound to their respective lineups and even gave us some respectable solo work as well.

To show our love and appreciation for all the fellas that have swooned the world as leads of their groups, we came up with a list of 10 good men who will go down as forever faves. From their distinct vocals to being the glue amongst a group of guys — that’s a feat in itself! — we send our salute with this special tribute post.

Keep scrolling to see if you agree with our 10 favorite male lead singers in R&B groups, and definitely let us know who you think we missed and, dare we say it, who you also think shouldn’t be on the list at all:

