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Under Armour Announces 410 Invitational Basketball Tournament

Under Armour Announces New 410 Invitational Basketball Tournament

Published on August 28, 2026
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Under Armour is bringing a new college basketball tournament to Baltimore this fall, featuring four local universities.

The company announced the launch of the 410 Invitational, a multi-year tournament featuring Loyola University Maryland, Morgan State University, Towson University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs from each school will compete.

The inaugural tournament will begin Thursday, Nov. 12, with men’s opening-round games. Loyola will visit Towson at 7 p.m., while Morgan State will take on UMBC at 6 p.m.

Women’s competition begins Friday, Nov. 13, with Towson traveling to Loyola for an 11 a.m. matchup and Morgan State facing UMBC at 6:30 p.m.

Towson will host the consolation and championship rounds during the opening year of the tournament. The men’s consolation game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7:30 p.m. The women’s consolation and championship games will take place Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

Under Armour says the tournament is designed to showcase Baltimore-area basketball while giving student-athletes and coaches an experience that extends beyond the court. Additional programming will take place at Under Armour’s global headquarters on the Baltimore Peninsula.

The company will also host a media day on Wednesday, Oct. 28, featuring athletic directors and coaches from the participating schools.

Tickets for opening-round games will be available through each school, while Towson Athletics will handle ticketing for the consolation and championship rounds.

Fans who cannot attend the final rounds in person will be able to watch the games live on Monumental Sports Network.

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