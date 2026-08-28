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Rod Wave and Boosie Reignite Beef Over Music Sampling

An old dispute between Rod Wave and Boosie Badazz is heating up again after Rod revisited their complicated history with Shannon Sharpe.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Rod Wave and Boosie Badazz are back at odds, nearly three years after a dispute over Rod’s use of Boosie’s music first created tension between the Southern rappers.

The latest exchange began after Rod discussed their falling-out during a new Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe. Rod said he grew up admiring Boosie and believed using elements of his music was his way of showing love.

Boosie saw things differently.

As documented by Complex reporter Joe Price, Boosie responded on X by accusing Rod of “playing victim” and claimed Rod had used elements of his records multiple times without properly handling compensation or clearance.

Their disagreement dates back to 2023, when Boosie publicly threatened legal action over Rod’s song “Long Journey,” which draws from Boosie and Webbie’s record of the same name. Boosie was also publicly challenging other artists at the time over what he considered unauthorized uses of his work.

Rod fired back this week, revealing that he previously offered Boosie $100,000 to resolve their disagreement, but says Boosie turned down the offer. Boosie later acknowledge receiving the offer.

Rod also argued that Boosie did not personally own the music at the center of their dispute and said that he already had a working relationship with Boosie’s former label.

The revived beef comes at an interesting time for Rod. His seventh studio album, Don’t Look Down, arrives Friday, August 28, followed by a 34-date arena tour beginning in September.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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