Kehlani Cancels Shows After Sudden Hospital Visit

Kehlani was forced to cancel two East Coast concerts this week after a sudden health issue left the Grammy-winning singer unable to perform.

Kehlani shared the news with fans Wednesday, explaining that after feeling normal during two days off, she developed severe throat pain and was unable to to swallow. The singer went to the hospital and was subsequently not medically cleared to sing for the next two performances.

As detailed by Complex reporter Jada Gomez, the cancellations affected Wednesday’s concert at the Free Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, and Thursday’s scheduled performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Kehlani apologized to fans and said their team was working on a solution for the canceled dates. The singer did not publicly reveal a diagnosis or additional details about what caused the health scare.

The interruption comes during the North American leg of the Kehlani World Tour, a 33-date run supporting the singer’s self-titled fifth studio album. The tour began August 6 in Minneapolis and is scheduled to continue through October.

For now, the setback appears to be temporary. Kehlani said they plan to resume the tour in Virginia, where a performance is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, at Richmond’s Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront.

The health scare comes just days after Kehlani discussed the importance of maintaining a strict wellness routine while touring during a Billboard cover interview.

With no additional cancellations announced, fans are now hoping a few days of vocal rest will be enough to get Kehlani safely back onstage.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.