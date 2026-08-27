Kehlani announced that she is canceling her next two shows, including her scheduled stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The singer told fans that after initially feeling normal during two days off, her condition worsened and she ended up at the hospital. She said she has not been medically cleared to sing for the next two shows and apologized to fans in Camden and the D.C. area. Her team is reportedly working on a solution, with Kehlani saying she plans to pick the tour back up in Virginia.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z is preparing to take fans inside his catalog with his upcoming series featuring legendary producer Rick Rubin. The two will revisit songs from throughout JAY-Z’s career and break down the lyrics, creative process and ideas behind the music. The first two episodes are set to premiere back-to-back on HBO on Sept. 18, followed by two episodes each Friday through the Oct. 9 finale.

Hollywood is also keeping busy. Lauren London is reportedly set to portray Beverly Tate, Snoop Dogg’s mother, in the rapper’s upcoming biopic, currently slated for an Aug. 6, 2027 release.

And Coco Jones is keeping Hilary Banks alive. Jones is set to reprise her “Bel-Air” role in a new spinoff centered around Hilary, giving fans more of the character following the series.

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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Kehlani Cancels DMV Show, JAY-Z Series Gets Premiere Date was originally published on kysdc.com