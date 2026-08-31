Register Now For The Quicksilva Morning Show Back To School Tour

Source: IOneDigital / creative services

School is back, and 92Q is Back in the Building!

This September, The Quicksilva Morning Show with Porkchop and Chey Parker is pulling up to schools across Baltimore for the 92Q Back in the Building Tour!

We’re bringing games, pep talks, giveaways and plenty of morning fun straight to students.

Want 92Q to take over your school? Register BELOW!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.