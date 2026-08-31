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92Q Back in the Building Tour Is Coming to Baltimore Schools

Register Now For The Quicksilva Morning Show Back To School Tour

Published on August 31, 2026
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Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Source: IOneDigital / creative services

School is back, and 92Q is Back in the Building!

This September, The Quicksilva Morning Show with Porkchop and Chey Parker is pulling up to schools across Baltimore for the 92Q Back in the Building Tour!

We’re bringing games, pep talks, giveaways and plenty of morning fun straight to students.

Want 92Q to take over your school? Register BELOW!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.

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