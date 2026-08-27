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Maryland Judge Blocks Redistricting Amendment From November Ballot

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Maryland judge has blocked a proposed constitutional amendment that could have allowed state lawmakers to redraw congressional districts before the 2028 elections.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Robert Thompson ruled Wednesday that Question 3 cannot appear on the November ballot because lawmakers failed to follow state deadlines and procedures for certifying ballot measures. Thompson also found problems with the wording of the proposed amendment. The ruling has been stayed while the state appeals to the Maryland Supreme Court.

The amendment would clarify that constitutional requirements for compact districts and consideration of natural boundaries apply only to state legislative districts, not congressional maps. Supporters say the change would give Maryland greater flexibility amid a nationwide redistricting battle. Democrats currently hold seven of the state’s eight U.S. House seats, with Republican Rep. Andy Harris representing the only GOP-held district.

Gov. Wes Moore’s office said the state disagrees with the decision and has filed an appeal, arguing Maryland voters should have the opportunity to decide the issue.

Republican lawmakers praised the ruling, saying the General Assembly must follow the same election laws it enacts before placing a constitutional amendment before voters. The legal fight comes amid similar battles across several states.

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