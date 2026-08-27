Listen Live
Close
B'more

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Takes Step Toward Return

Ravens’ Nnamdi Madubuike Progressing in Return From Neck Injury

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike took another step toward returning to action during Monday’s practice, hitting the sled in drills for the first time this summer.

Madubuike has not yet participated in team drills, but his increased activity is an encouraging sign as he continues working his way back from a neck injury suffered in Week 2 of last season. The injury required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Baltimore has plenty of depth along the defensive line, with Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles, Rayshaun Benny, John Jenkins and C.J. Okoye among the players currently in the rotation.

Still, a healthy Madubuike would provide a major boost to the Ravens’ defense. The two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro has established himself as an impact player capable of contributing on all three downs.

With Baltimore’s regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts set for Sept. 13, questions remain about whether Madubuike will be ready to contribute in Week 1.

Head coach Jesse Minter said the team is continuing to evaluate Madubuike’s progress on a daily basis and determine how much more he can handle as the season approaches.

While no decision has been made about his Week 1 availability, Minter said the Ravens feel encouraged about Madubuike’s progress and his ability to help the defense.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Police Siren
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Police: Suspect in Jada Sellers Shooting Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
29 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Facing Family Violence Charges in Georgia

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close