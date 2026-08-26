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Ravens Place Danny Pinter on IR, Sign Michael Barrett

Danny Pinter’s Season Officially Ends After Ravens Place Center on IR

Published on August 26, 2026
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The Baltimore Ravens officially ended center Danny Pinter’s 2026 season Wednesday, placing him on injured reserve after he suffered a torn patellar tendon during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Pinter joined Baltimore during the offseason after spending six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He had been competing for the Ravens’ starting center position before suffering the season-ending injury.

With Pinter sidelined, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic remain among the options competing for the starting job at center as Baltimore prepares for the regular season.

The Ravens used the open roster spot to sign linebacker Michael Barrett.

Barrett has familiarity with Ravens head coach Jesse Minter after playing under him at Michigan. The Carolina Panthers selected Barrett in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft before trading him to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of his rookie season.

Barrett did not make Seattle’s final roster but has since spent time on practice squads with the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

His addition gives Baltimore another linebacker option as the Ravens continue making roster adjustments ahead of the start of the regular season.

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