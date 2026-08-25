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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Lil Durk’s Trial Begins, Trey Songz Sues

Lil Durk’s federal trial gets underway, Trey Songz takes a promoter to court and Issa Rae is heading back to HBO.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial is underway in Los Angeles, with prosecutors alleging the Chicago rapper was motivated by revenge following the 2020 death of King Von.

During opening statements, prosecutors alleged Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, financed and orchestrated a plot targeting Quando Rondo. Three men connected to the alleged plot have pleaded guilty and are expected to testify for the prosecution. Durk has pleaded not guilty, and his defense maintains he was not responsible, instead pointing toward cooperating witness Kavon Grant as the person behind the alleged plot.

Meanwhile, Trey Songz is taking a concert promoter to court. The singer is seeking more than $500,000 in damages after alleging promoter Darryl Austin failed to make required payments for an Aug. 8 performance in Fort Worth, Texas. The lawsuit also claims Songz lost revenue from premium meet-and-greet tickets.

On the TV side, Issa Rae is making moves at HBO again. The network ordered a pilot for her Untitled Male Friendship Show, a half-hour comedy centered on friendship, ambition and professional boxing in Las Vegas.

Wendy Williams’ daytime legacy is also headed back to the screen. Peacock has greenlit the three-part Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, which will feature more than 20 former staffers and explore the show’s rise, cultural impact and ending. It is expected in 2027.

And the entertainment world is mourning Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at 80. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff for one week in her honor.

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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Lil Durk’s Trial Begins, Trey Songz Sues was originally published on kysdc.com

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