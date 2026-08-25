With the November midterm elections quickly approaching, a new Supreme Court ruling is adding uncertainty to the ongoing legal battle over mail-in voting.

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted a lower-court injunction that had prevented the Trump administration from moving forward with portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting mail-voting procedures.

But there’s an important distinction: the justices did not rule that Trump’s proposed restrictions are legal.

Instead, the 6-3 majority concluded that the coalition of 23 states and Washington, D.C., challenging the executive order had gone to court too early because the potential harm they cited was not sufficiently imminent at that stage.

That means the underlying legal fight over the administration’s authority to impose the changes is far from over.

A separate injunction also remains in place preventing the U.S. Postal Service from implementing one provision of Trump’s order nationwide. Additional lawsuits are expected as states and election officials prepare for November.

The timing is especially important because election preparations are already underway across the country.

In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warned that forcing states to challenge election-related changes closer to Election Day could create additional uncertainty for election officials and voters, particularly people who rely heavily on voting by mail.

For DMV voters, the biggest takeaway right now is that the Supreme Court’s decision does not amount to a final ruling on the legality of the administration’s mail-voting policies. The legal challenges — and questions about what rules will ultimately apply in November — are continuing.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Supreme Court Ruling Raises Mail-Voting Questions was originally published on kysdc.com