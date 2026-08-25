Darline Graham And Ralph Norman Virtually Tied Ahead Of South Carolina Senate Runoff

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

While most states have held their primary elections, several runoff elections remain before the midterms. Perhaps the most widely watched runoff is the special election in South Carolina, where Sen. Darline Graham is running to replace her late brother Lindsey Graham in the Senate.

The Hill reports that polling shows Graham in a virtual tie with her opponent Rep. Ralph Norman. The election will test both the weight of an endorsement from President Donald Trump and the value of name recognition. While Graham was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to finish her brother’s term, the runoff will determine if she will go to the general election for a full, two-year term.

Graham’s campaign hit a snag during a recent debate where she said she was “not that informed on national security” in response to a question about Taiwan. Norman quickly took that line and ran with it in recent press appearances.

“Contrary to my opponent, foreign policy and national security is a top concern,” Norman told Fox Business host Brian Brenberg on Monday. Norman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, has continually framed Graham as part of the Republican establishment. Despite Graham’s name recognition, Norman’s campaign has gained steam in recent weeks.

Graham has done her best to push back against Norman’s attacks about her debate performance in recent weeks. “I think people in South Carolina are more worried about making ends meet,” Graham said last Wednesday during an interview with Sean Hannity. “So, they are concerned about a lot of other things other than Taiwan.”

It’s a good spin, but this year has taught us how pronounced the impact of foreign policy is on kitchen-table issues. The misguided war with Iran has driven up the cost of gas and goods, with inflation once again outpacing wage growth. Not to mention that we’re currently in an unnecessary trade war with Canada that will undoubtedly add yet another increase in prices for the average U.S. citizen.

Trump has placed pronounced focus on Graham’s campaign, as the primaries have shown his endorsement doesn’t carry as much weight with conservative voters as it once did. “I think she’s great. I asked her to do it. I got her into this whole thing,” Trump said Monday night during a tele-rally for Graham. “I have to make sure she gets in, because there will be nobody better.”

Whoever wins the runoff will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the November election.

Trump’s endorsement record will also be tested in Oklahoma, where a runoff election is being held to determine the Republican nominee in the state’s gubernatorial race. The Washington Post reports that Trump has endorsed former state senator Mike Mazzei, who is running against state Attorney General Gentner Drummond. Drummond beat Mazzei by one percentage point in the primary but didn’t secure enough of the vote to win the nomination outright.

Polling shows the race between the two candidates is virtually tied, with both receiving 44% of the vote and the remaining 12% undecided.

While Drummond has previously criticized Trump’s tariff strategy, he said he’s aligned with the president’s agenda despite not receiving his endorsement. “I respect President Trump and the work he is doing for our country, but we are not going to agree on every issue. I am a conservative Republican, and I believe part of leadership is having the courage to stand your ground when it is in the best interest of the people you serve,” Drummond said in a statement shared with the Hill.

Trump has clearly taken that stance personally, as he’s called Drummond “just another grandstander” and a “total RINO.

Should both Graham and Mazzei add to Trump’s failed endorsement record, it could ultimately weaken Trump’s hold on the party as he enters the lame duck period of his term.

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Darline Graham And Ralph Norman Virtually Tied Ahead Of South Carolina Senate Runoff was originally published on newsone.com