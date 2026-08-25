Lucky Legato Brings Baltimore Club Classics to Rap Attack Official

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Baltimore artist Lucky Legato stopped by Rap Attack Official to deliver a live performance celebrating the sound and energy of Baltimore Club music.

Joining AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, Legato performed two familiar Baltimore Club favorites, “Best Friend” and “Girl Don’t Waste My Time,” giving viewers a taste of the music that has helped define the city’s club scene for years.

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The performance opened with “Best Friend,” as Legato brought the R&B-influenced record to life before transitioning into the high-energy “Girl Don’t Waste My Time.” The back-to-back songs highlighted the blend of R&B vocals, memorable hooks and club-ready production that became a signature part of Baltimore’s homegrown music culture.

Legato’s appearance also served as another opportunity for Rap Attack Official to spotlight Baltimore artists and the music that continues to influence generations of listeners.