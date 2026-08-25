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Maryland Declares Measles Outbreaks in Three Counties

Published on August 25, 2026
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Small measles vaccine vial with syringe
Source: Firn / Getty

Maryland health officials have declared measles outbreaks in three counties after confirming 14 new cases as students return to school for the new academic year.

The Maryland Department of Health announced Monday that outbreaks have been identified in St. Mary’s, Carroll and Cecil counties. All 14 newly confirmed cases involve unvaccinated Maryland residents.

Health officials said no public exposure locations have been linked to the latest cases. There is also no evidence of widespread community transmission at this time, as most of the infections have occurred among members of the same households.

Maryland has now recorded 31 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026. Of those, 27 have been reported since July 15, and all involved people who were not vaccinated.

St. Mary’s County has reported the largest number of cases with 13, followed by Carroll County with eight and Cecil County with five. One case has also been confirmed in Charles County.

Four cases reported before July 15 involved residents of Anne Arundel County, which had two cases, along with one case each in Baltimore and Prince George’s counties.

Health officials said several of the people diagnosed with measles had recently traveled outside Maryland.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can lead to serious health complications. Health officials continue to encourage residents to make sure they are up to date on recommended vaccinations, particularly as students return to classrooms across the state.

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