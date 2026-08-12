Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Rihanna Posts Rare Family Photos With All 3 Kids In Barbados

Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Rihanna is showing her kids exactly where she grew up, but her former street has gotten a few upgrades from back in the day.

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

The Fenty founder has been spending the last couple weeks in Barbados, soaking up the sun with her family in many different locations across the island. During her latest outing, Rih brought her three children — daughter Rocki Irish and sons RZA and Riot–to the road in Barbados where she grew up.

The street that was once named Westbury New Road has since been renamed Rihanna Drive, honoring the singer with a “cultural landmark.” Rihanna documented the big moment with a sweet Instagram post, in disbelief over how “trippy” the experience was.

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive,'” she began in her caption. “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

These photos mark a rare occasion for Rihanna, posing with all three of her little ones at once. While her other half, A$AP Rocky, isn’t included in the pics, he’s been spotted with her throughout this trip, so he’s likely the one who took the photos.

Rihanna Drive was renamed in a ceremony held in late 2017, which Rihanna attended.

“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” the Ministry of Tourism announced in a statement at the time, per Billboard.

Rihanna’s visit to the landmark comes amid her latest trip to Barbados, where she has been spending a lot of time this August.

On the fourth, the singer attended Barbados’ Grand Kadooment Day parade, an event that concludes the Caribbean festival Crop Over. A few days prior, she and Rocky, threw their son Riot a Spider-Man-themed birthday party.

While Rih has spent a lot of time back in Barbados over the years, this trip seemed like the perfect occasion to get all of her kids acquainted with where she grew up.

SEE ALSO

Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her was originally published on bossip.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Public Housing Waiting List Applications Open Aug. 17

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close