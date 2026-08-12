Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her

Rihanna is showing her kids exactly where she grew up, but her former street has gotten a few upgrades from back in the day.

Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

The Fenty founder has been spending the last couple weeks in Barbados, soaking up the sun with her family in many different locations across the island. During her latest outing, Rih brought her three children — daughter Rocki Irish and sons RZA and Riot–to the road in Barbados where she grew up.

The street that was once named Westbury New Road has since been renamed Rihanna Drive, honoring the singer with a “cultural landmark.” Rihanna documented the big moment with a sweet Instagram post, in disbelief over how “trippy” the experience was.

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive,'” she began in her caption. “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

These photos mark a rare occasion for Rihanna, posing with all three of her little ones at once. While her other half, A$AP Rocky, isn’t included in the pics, he’s been spotted with her throughout this trip, so he’s likely the one who took the photos.

Rihanna Drive was renamed in a ceremony held in late 2017, which Rihanna attended.

“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road,” the Ministry of Tourism announced in a statement at the time, per Billboard.

Rihanna’s visit to the landmark comes amid her latest trip to Barbados, where she has been spending a lot of time this August.

On the fourth, the singer attended Barbados’ Grand Kadooment Day parade, an event that concludes the Caribbean festival Crop Over. A few days prior, she and Rocky, threw their son Riot a Spider-Man-themed birthday party.

While Rih has spent a lot of time back in Barbados over the years, this trip seemed like the perfect occasion to get all of her kids acquainted with where she grew up.

Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her was originally published on bossip.com