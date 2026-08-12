Smart ways to lower heating bills during cold weather

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1686315199, 'Young african woman using smart home touch screen iot monitor thermostat technology device on wall. Automatic security surveillance panel energy heating connected appliance system. Smart home concept' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on July 26th, 2022. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

To lower heating bills, you should control the settings of the thermostat and prevent air leaks. Making it possible for the heating equipment to operate under reduced strain will reduce the amount of waste. Begin with affordable solutions, and proceed to large-scale upgrades according to your needs.

According to the winter heating outlook issued by the United States Energy Information Administration, homes using electricity will pay more in the winter season of 2025-2026 compared to the preceding winter. Cold waves could increase expenses, but preparing a solution beforehand will secure both budget and comfort.

Set the Thermostat According to Your Schedule

It is unnecessary to heat an empty house the same way you heat a fully occupied one. Reduce the temperature when everybody is out or sleeping, and arrange for the programmable thermostat to restore the temperature before the residents return.

The Department of Energy claims that households could cut their heating expenses up to 10 percent per year by lowering the normal temperature setting by 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day. Its thermostat savings guidance also notes that the change can happen while you sleep, which limits the effect on home comfort.

Prevent Warm Air Escape

Drafts in the room are the result of hot air escaping and cool air coming in. Check window frames and exterior doors on a windy day, and then apply appropriate caulk or weatherstripping.

ENERGY STAR estimates that sealing and insulation could result in saving an average of 15 percent in heating and cooling expenses. Research on sealing and insulation claims that they also help even out the temperature in the room.

Help the Equipment Operate Smoothly

If the furnace filter becomes clogged, it will slow down airflow, and the heating equipment will have to work extra hard. Check it every month during the winter, and replace the filter when it gets dirty.

Move all furniture away from the vents so that the warm air can flow freely. Call the service technician when you hear unusual noise or if the equipment fails to reach the required temperature, since small problems turn into expensive ones quickly enough.

Look Into the Option of Targeted Heat

Some households prefer warming the rooms where they spend most of their time in addition to operating the central heating system. Homeowners exploring biomass heat can buy pellet stoves here and compare models based on the size of the space.

Before selecting the heater, homeowners should review local regulations and requirements for installation. Proper venting is crucial, and the appliance should be selected according to the intended space rather than aesthetics alone.

Take Advantage of the Heat Sources Available Free of Charge

Make sure to open the curtains when direct sunlight enters the room, and close them after sunset. This simple technique allows you to receive daytime heat and creates an additional barrier between the room and the cold glass surface at night.

Operate the ceiling fans in the desired direction at a low speed. The flowing air could bring the trapped heat back down to the floor level without producing a significant draft.

Develop Habits to Lower Heating Bills

The best solutions to lower energy bill expenses include both daily decisions and home maintenance. People who are just starting to learn how to save on heating costs could start with thermostat settings and leaks first.

Related Stories How more Americans are taking control of their prescription costs

These cold weather tips make reducing heating costs easier since every step has a definite purpose. Apply the solutions suitable for your home to lower heating bills, and visit our website for more advice.