Ambrose Kennedy Pool Closed After Fecal Matter, Graffiti Found

Source: Getty Images / Radio One Cincinnati

Ambrose Kennedy Pool is closed Wednesday, August 12, after vandalism was reported at the facility, according to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Officials said fecal matter was found in the pool, forcing staff to close the facility while the water is properly treated and sanitized. The filtration system must be run as part of the cleaning process before swimmers can safely return.

Graffiti was also discovered at the pool.

Ambrose Kennedy Pool is expected to reopen for normal operating hours on Thursday, August 13.

The closure is the latest involving a Baltimore public pool this summer.

Patterson Park Pool has been forced to close twice this season because of similar incidents involving contamination and vandalism.

In June, the Walter P. Carter Pool also temporarily closed after officials reported finding glass in the pool.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks has not announced whether any suspects have been identified in connection with the vandalism at Ambrose Kennedy Pool.