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Ravens’ Nate Wiggins Avoids Structural Damage After Leg Injury

Nate Wiggins Avoids Structural Damage After Injury Scare at Ravens Practice

Published on August 12, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins appears to have avoided a serious injury after being carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice, NBC Sports report.

Head coach Jesse Minter expressed optimism following the session, and further testing reportedly delivered encouraging news. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, tests revealed no structural damage in Wiggins’ injured left leg.

RELATED: Ravens CB Nate Wiggins Carted Off Field With Leg Injury

The Ravens have not announced a timetable for his return, and it remains unclear how much practice time Wiggins could miss. Still, avoiding structural damage is a positive development for Baltimore as the team continues through training camp and prepares for the preseason.

Wiggins is expected to play a major role in Minter’s defense this season after emerging as one of Baltimore’s top young defensive backs. Any extended absence could force the Ravens to adjust their rotation in the secondary.

Baltimore does have several options at cornerback, including veteran Marlon Humphrey, offseason addition Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin. Rookie Chandler Rivers, a fifth-round pick, could also see additional opportunities if Wiggins is sidelined.

For now, the Ravens will likely continue evaluating Wiggins’ recovery before determining when he can return to the field.

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