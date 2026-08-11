Trump Keeps Taking Cheap Shots At Abdul El-Sayed, They Keep Backfiring

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If the MAGA crash-out over Abdul El-Sayed winning his Senate primary race in Michigan, and becoming more and more popular by the day, has taught us anything about the Republican Party and its constituents, it’s not that they’re racist, xenophobic and Islamaphobic — we’ve known that they’re all of those things since the aftermath of 9/11, and certainly since they first heard the name Barack Hussein Obama.

What we are learning is that MAGA Republicans have nothing left to run on except their bigotry and their fearmongering, and that they can’t seem to get it through their thick heads that this strategy only works on people who already share their bigotry, and are already fearful of all things non-white and non-Christian, with the notable exception of all things Israel, but that’s a drum the so-called “America first” crowd is only marching to because their Israeli subordinate of a president has told them to.

Speaking of President Donald Trump, at this point, he’d do well to just stop coming for El-Sayed, because the Democratic nominee just keeps proving that he wants all the smoke — except, of course, for whatever toxic fumes are emitting from Trump’s adult diaper.

So, last week, Trump was speaking at an event in Las Vegas, during which time he remarked that El-Sayed is “full of shit,” after rambling about how “communists” are going to bring to the U.S. “death, squalor, poverty,” and “a life of hell.” Now, as far as what communism has to do with El-Sayed, well, your guess is as good as mine, as even radical Islam — which El-Sayed has shown zero signs of being a part of — is not known for being comprised of communist regimes. Of course, these mix-ups are what happens when Trump and the GOP are just slinging around buzzwords and platitudes without indicating in any way that they know what any of these terms mean.

I mean, make up your mind, Trump: is El-Sayed a communist or a “jihadist,” because those are not the same.

Anyway, it doesn’t matter. El-Sayed’s clapback was brutal, albeit simple and effortless, as Trump is just comically easy to roast.

Last Friday, SkyNews’ James Matthews caught up with El-Sayed to ask him about Trump’s remark about him being full of — well, you know — to which the good Senate hopeful said, “At least I don’t let mine go in the middle of the Oval Office.”

Look, Trump probably hasn’t seen all of the viral clips that appear to show people gagging and struggling to breathe clean air while sitting behind Trump and his bowel movements. (And, no, by “bowel movements,” I don’t mean JD Vance — not this time, anyway.)

I mean, if Trump understood that he had a shitty reputation for reasons that go beyond his policies and personality, he might avoid the kind of insult that includes that word, because he’s just giving his targets an easy layup of a response attack.

In fact, for similar reasons, he should have known that before posting side-by-side images of himself and Melania vs. El-Sayed and his wife in an attempt to illustrate “Two VERY DIFFERENT Americas.”

Besides the fact that Trump seemed to think there was anything scary looking about El-Sayed and his wife, Sarah Jukaku, looking like a happy couple that is actually affectionate with each other, just because Jukaku was wearing a traditional Islamic headscarf — the president just doesn’t seem to understand how obvious it is to everyone that his wife doesn’t actually like him.

Seriously, have you ever seen a photo or video of Trump and his wife where Melania actually looks like she enjoys voluntarily sharing a bed with him, or even holding his hand for longer than it takes to snap a picture? Hell, this photo he posted with Melania in her redacted Epstein files dress (nah, don’t try to tell me that’s not the inspiration for this design) is probably the closest she’s ever looked to a loving wife, and she’s still sporting a smile that looks like it needed a 20-minute pep talk in the mirror before making an appearance.

And, again, all Trump did was toss El-Sayed an easy ally-oop.

“Yeah, he’s right,” El-Sayed said of Trump’s “two VERY DIFFERENT Americas” caption during a CNN interview Sunday. “One in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other, but join in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you — or two people who genuinely love each other, enjoyed some pancakes together, want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family and know that that family is going to have the good things.”

Again, this was an easy one, because — and I’m just going to switch to all-caps for this part — EVERYONE KNOWS MELANIA SECRETLY HATES HER HUSBAND AND PROBABLY KNOWS HOW BAD HIS BUTT STINKS AS WELL!

Trump and his Republican minions seem to think that consistently setting El-Sayed up to look like the bigger, much more intelligent and articulate man is what will keep him from being elected, despite how swimmingly it worked at keeping Obama and NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani out of office. The MAGA cult may be moved by these tactics, but that’s only because they’re equally racist, moronic and prone to personifying all the children George W. Bush definitely left behind.

To the rest of us, these people just look racist and ridiculous, because that’s exactly what they are.

Like — y’all know we can see you, right?

SEE ALSO:

MAGA Crashes Out Over Abdul El-Sayed Win In Michigan [Op-Ed]

Trump Signs 2 Executive Orders Limiting Birthright Citizenship





Trump Keeps Taking Cheap Shots At Abdul El-Sayed, They Keep Backfiring was originally published on newsone.com