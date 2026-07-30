Cardi B Announces Release Date for New Single “Ah Ha”

Paras Griffin

Cardi B is officially getting ready to drop new music. After giving fans a brief preview of her upcoming track, the Bronx rapper has now revealed when they can expect to hear the full song.

On Wednesday, July 29, Cardi announced that her new single, “Ah Ha,” will arrive Friday, July 31. The news confirms the release plans for a track that had already begun gaining attention online following the release of a teaser.

Although Cardi has kept most details surrounding the song under wraps, the preview was enough to get fans talking. Supporters quickly took to social media to speculate about the track and what it could mean for Cardi’s next musical chapter.

The announcement also comes during an especially active period for the rapper, who has continued teasing new material and maintaining the energetic style that has become a signature part of her music.

With “Ah Ha” on the way, fans have also begun wondering whether the single will be connected to Cardi’s next album campaign or simply arrive as a standalone release. So far, the rapper has not confirmed whether the song is part of a larger rollout.

A snippet of the track recently sparked additional discussion because of one particular lyric. Cardi rapped, “A n*gga can’t trap me / I won’t keep it,” leading some fans to speculate that she was talking about what she would do if she became pregnant again.

The speculation quickly spread across social media, but Cardi stepped in to clarify the meaning behind the lyrics. She explained that the line was about refusing to remain in a relationship and had nothing to do with having another child.

For now, Cardi has not revealed any additional details about “Ah Ha” or confirmed whether a larger project will follow. Fans can check out the beachside bikini teaser she shared ahead of the single’s official release.