Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

North West and Molly Santana Cancel Joint Tour

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
A person with blue hair covering their mouth with their hand, wearing a black shirt with white text.
north west

North West may still be a teenager, but she’s already making a name for herself creatively. From visual art to music, the young artist has displayed plenty of potential while following in the footsteps of her father, Kanye West.

Earlier this year, North released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, before announcing a co-headlining tour with rising artist Molly Santana. The collaboration appeared to be an exciting next step for both performers, especially after Santana enjoyed a breakout year that included an appearance on Drake’s ICEMAN track “Ran To Atlanta.”

However, fans will no longer get to see the two artists hit the road together. Just days before the tour was scheduled to begin on August 5, North and Santana confirmed that their joint tour had been canceled. Neither artist has provided a specific explanation for the decision.

North addressed the cancellation on Instagram, expressing her disappointment while hinting that she has something else planned for her supporters.

“I was really excited to go on tour [with] Molly Santana, sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for you guys, see you soon,” she wrote.

Santana also took to Instagram to apologize to fans who had purchased tickets and made plans to attend the shows. She acknowledged that many supporters had rearranged their schedules and spent money in anticipation of the tour.

“To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize,” Santana wrote. She went on to thank fans for their continued support, emphasizing how much she values the opportunity to create memories with them and promising to make it up to them.

At this point, no official reason has been given for the tour’s cancellation. The tour’s website has also been taken offline and now leads to a “404-Page Not Found” message.

Several individual venue pages have reportedly been updated as well. The Dallas House of Blues listing, for example, has been marked as canceled, while other event pages have been removed or replaced. Billboard reports that listings for nearly all of the scheduled dates have disappeared, with the exception of the August 25 show in San Francisco.

For now, fans will have to wait for more information from North West or Molly Santana. North’s comment about having “something special” planned could mean another project is on the way, but neither artist has revealed what comes next.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
20 Items
Health  |  Editor Staff

Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

Comments
Frederick Douglass High School
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Public Housing Waiting List Applications Open Aug. 17

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close