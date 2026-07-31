North West and Molly Santana Cancel Joint Tour

north west

North West may still be a teenager, but she’s already making a name for herself creatively. From visual art to music, the young artist has displayed plenty of potential while following in the footsteps of her father, Kanye West.

Earlier this year, North released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, before announcing a co-headlining tour with rising artist Molly Santana. The collaboration appeared to be an exciting next step for both performers, especially after Santana enjoyed a breakout year that included an appearance on Drake’s ICEMAN track “Ran To Atlanta.”

However, fans will no longer get to see the two artists hit the road together. Just days before the tour was scheduled to begin on August 5, North and Santana confirmed that their joint tour had been canceled. Neither artist has provided a specific explanation for the decision.

North addressed the cancellation on Instagram, expressing her disappointment while hinting that she has something else planned for her supporters.

“I was really excited to go on tour [with] Molly Santana, sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for you guys, see you soon,” she wrote.

Santana also took to Instagram to apologize to fans who had purchased tickets and made plans to attend the shows. She acknowledged that many supporters had rearranged their schedules and spent money in anticipation of the tour.

“To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize,” Santana wrote. She went on to thank fans for their continued support, emphasizing how much she values the opportunity to create memories with them and promising to make it up to them.

At this point, no official reason has been given for the tour’s cancellation. The tour’s website has also been taken offline and now leads to a “404-Page Not Found” message.

Several individual venue pages have reportedly been updated as well. The Dallas House of Blues listing, for example, has been marked as canceled, while other event pages have been removed or replaced. Billboard reports that listings for nearly all of the scheduled dates have disappeared, with the exception of the August 25 show in San Francisco.

For now, fans will have to wait for more information from North West or Molly Santana. North’s comment about having “something special” planned could mean another project is on the way, but neither artist has revealed what comes next.