Listen Live
Close
News

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Virginia Launches "Relax, Don't Drive High"

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Virginia Launches "Relax, Don't Drive High"

Virginia is launching its first-ever cannabis-impaired driving prevention campaign, encouraging residents to stay off the roads if they've consumed marijuana.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Virginia is taking a new approach to road safety with the launch of its first-ever cannabis-impaired driving prevention campaign, “Relax, Don’t Drive High.” The statewide initiative, led by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is designed to remind drivers that while cannabis may be legal for some adults, getting behind the wheel while impaired is never safe.

The campaign officially begins August 10 and will run across Virginia through a widespread public awareness effort. Residents can expect to see the message on television, digital platforms, billboards, social media, and other public spaces as officials work to educate drivers about the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis.

According to the Virginia DMV, the campaign was created after research found many adults use cannabis as a way to relax or unwind. Rather than discouraging responsible, legal use at home, the campaign focuses on one simple message: if you’re using cannabis, stay home and don’t drive. Officials hope the lighthearted slogan encourages people to make safer choices before getting behind the wheel.

Law enforcement agencies are also reminding motorists that driving while impaired by cannabis is illegal and can result in serious legal consequences. Officers will continue enforcing impaired driving laws throughout the campaign, and drivers suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence may face traffic stops, investigations, and criminal penalties.

The initiative comes as concerns about impaired driving continue across the region. Recent deadly crashes have renewed conversations about roadway safety and the importance of making responsible decisions before driving. State officials say preventing impaired driving—whether caused by alcohol, cannabis, or other substances—remains a top priority.

SEE ALSO

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Virginia Launches "Relax, Don't Drive High" was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
38 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Maryland, Virginia and the District issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, joining a growing list of states and cities mandating broad, enforceable restrictions on where residents can go in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MTA Driver Says Operators Are Allegedly Told Not to Confront Riders Who Refuse to Pay

Comments
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Ranked Among Nation’s Top Public HBCUs for Graduate Success

Comments
Lonaconing MD lottery $731.1 million prize
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Someone in Maryland Is Holding a $2.2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close