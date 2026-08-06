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Ne-Yo Sued Over Alleged Dog Attack at Georgia Home

A delivery driver claims one of Ne-Yo's dogs viciously attacked her while she was dropping off a package at his home.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Ne-Yo is facing a new lawsuit after a delivery driver alleged she was seriously injured by one of the singer’s dogs while making a delivery to his Georgia home.

According to a civil complaint obtained by TMZ, the woman claims she was delivering a package to Ne-Yo’s property when one of his dogs allegedly attacked her without warning. She says the dog bit her multiple times, causing significant physical injuries that required medical treatment. The lawsuit alleges Ne-Yo, whose legal name is Shaffer Smith, knew or should have known the dog had dangerous tendencies and failed to properly restrain or secure the animal.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, lost wages and other related costs. As of now, neither Ne-Yo nor his representatives have publicly responded to the lawsuit, and no trial date has been scheduled. The allegations remain unproven, and the case will move through the civil court process unless it is resolved beforehand.

While Ne-Yo has dealt with legal disputes in the past, they have largely involved contract disagreements and family-related matters rather than allegations of violent incidents. Most notably, he reached a divorce settlement with ex-wife Crystal Renay in 2023 following a highly publicized split.

The case comes as celebrity dog attack lawsuits have become increasingly common in recent years, with courts examining whether pet owners took reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harm. Chris Brown was recently sued by his former housemaid for an alleged dog attack on his property, although the singer claimed he is not the owner of the dog.

For now, the court has not made any findings regarding liability, and Ne-Yo will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations as the case proceeds.

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